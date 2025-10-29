Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Breaks Down in Tears! Captaincy Turns into Chaos

Bigg Boss 19 takes an emotional turn as Mridul Tiwari, the house captain, breaks down under intense pressure. With housemates like Kunickaa Sadanand and Farrhana Bhatt refusing duties and constant taunts over his 'weak leadership,' Mridul’s meltdown becomes the talk of the house. Even Salman Khan slams contestants for choosing him strategically, not for merit.

