Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Explodes After Gaurav Accuses Him of Cheating
In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, tempers flared when Gaurav Khanna accused Amaal Mallik of cheating in the previous captaincy task. Mallik got visibly triggered, stood up, and threatened Gaurav right in front of host Rohit Shetty. The dramatic showdown has stirred the house and left fans divided.
