Bigg Boss 19: Akshay & Saurabh Shukla Roast Baseer with ‘Swayamvar’ Question

Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar turns hilarious as Akshay Kumar and Saurabh Shukla enter to promote Jolly LLB 3. The duo roasted housemates with a 'Swayamvar' twist, asking who’s here for marriage. Baseer drew maximum votes for flirting around, while Neelam’s cheeky vote for Tanya added spice to the fun task.

