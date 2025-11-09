Bigg Boss 19: Ajay Devgn & Madhavan Light Up Stage; Pranit’s 'Garbage' Comment Sparks Chaos
Fun and fireworks on Bigg Boss 19! De De Pyaar De 2 stars Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan entered the house with laughter, teasing Pranit over his old jokes about Salman Khan. A hilarious exchange, a fiery task, and Pranit’s shocking 'garbage' remark left everyone stunned, and the stage roaring with drama.
