Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek & Ashnoor Punished for Breaking Rules | Mridul to Take Final Decision

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed chaos as Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor faced Bigg Boss’ fury for allegedly discussing nominations. Bigg Boss announced both could be directly nominated but left the final decision to Captain Mridul. Heated arguments broke out among housemates as Gaurav, Shehbaz, Neelam, and Kunickaa clashed over fairness.

