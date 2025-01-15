Bigg Boss 18: Omung Kumar Brings Letters from Home, Eisha and Karan Break Down in Tears
Renowned director and producer, Omung Kumar visited the Bigg Boss 18 house with heartfelt letters from the contestants' families, creating emotional moments. Eisha Singh and Karan Veer Mehra were moved to tears reading letters from their mothers. The heartfelt gestures reminded contestants of the love and support awaiting them outside. These moments offered a touching break from the house's intense atmosphere.