Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

First Published Jan 19, 2025, 4:07 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 4:07 PM IST

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale will air on January 19, 2025, at 9:30 PM IST. Hosted by Salman Khan, the finale will be broadcast live on Colors TV and available for streaming on JioCinema. The top six finalists are Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Chum, Eisha, and Avinash Mishra. All six will compete for the title in a star-studded event. Viewers can vote for their favorite contestant until Sunday noon to influence the outcome.

