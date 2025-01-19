Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale will air on January 19, 2025, at 9:30 PM IST. Hosted by Salman Khan, the finale will be broadcast live on Colors TV and available for streaming on JioCinema. The top six finalists are Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Chum, Eisha, and Avinash Mishra. All six will compete for the title in a star-studded event. Viewers can vote for their favorite contestant until Sunday noon to influence the outcome.