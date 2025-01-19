Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale turned magical as Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Karan Veer Mehra lit up the stage with fiery performances. From Avinash and Eisha’s enchanting chemistry on 'Teri baato Me Aisa Uljha Jiya' to Karan and Chum’s electrifying moves in continuation, the night was a visual treat. Their camaraderie and energy left fans cheering for more, making it a grand celebration to remember.