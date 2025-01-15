Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Opens Up with Avinash Mishra About Blame for Alice’s Eviction

In Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh opens up with Avinash Mishra that she feels blamed for Alice Kaushik’s exit from the house. In a heartfelt conversation, Eisha Singh told Avinash Mishra, 'I feel like everyone is blaming me for Alice leaving. I didn’t want her to go.' Avinash reassured her, saying, 'It’s not your fault, sometimes things happen beyond our control.' This emotional moment sheds light on the tensions within the house following Alice’s departure.