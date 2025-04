Bhool Chuk Maaf brings a fun twist to wedding chaos with Rajkummar Rao reliving the day before his shaadi on repeat! Directed by Karan Sharma, this romantic comedy blends humor, emotion, and a splash of fantasy. Wamiqa Gabbi shines with charm, and their chemistry is fresh and relatable. It’s a hilarious yet heartfelt ride set in vibrant Varanasi.