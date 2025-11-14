BB19: Amaal Vs Gaurav | Bigg Boss Fires Back at 'Unfair' Tag, Says 'Frankly, I Don’t Care!'

BB19: Amaal Vs Gaurav
The latest Bigg Boss 19 promo has shaken the house, as Bigg Boss finally reacted to contestants calling him 'unfair', 'biased' and 'cheater'. Amaal and Shehbaz’s remarks triggered a stern class, followed by a fiery clash between Amaal and Gaurav. Tempers rose, curses flew, and egos exploded inside the house.
