BB18 | Bigg Boss Celebrates Karan Veer Mehra's Journey as Finale Approaches

First Published Jan 17, 2025, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

As Bigg Boss 18 nears its grand finale, the show has highlighted Karan Veer Mehra's remarkable journey. From his initial days in the house to his evolving relationships and personal growth, Karan has been a standout contestant. As the finale approaches, Karan's journey is celebrated, showing his transformation and the bonds he has forged throughout the season. 'Udaan der se hi sahi, lekin sabse oonchi udunga', Karan claimed as a finalist.

