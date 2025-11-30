Bigg Boss 19: Ashish Chanchlani Lights Up Weekend Ka Vaar With Hilarious ‘Ghost Target’ Task

Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar turned into a laughter riot as YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani joined Salman Khan, introducing a quirky charcoal-based ‘ghost targeting’ task. Contestants had to name the housemate whose ‘ghost’ they wanted to expose. From Malti’s playful dig at Gaurav to Pranit’s blunder with Tanya, the episode delivered pure entertainment.

