Aryan Khan’s Bads of Bollywood | Unfiltered Reactions - What We Loved & What We Didn’t

Get ready for a rollercoaster of laughs, rants, and real talk as we dive into Aryan Khan’s Bads of Bollywood! From the scenes that truly shined to the ones that had us scratching our heads, this video is all about the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Expect giggles, playful roasts, and honest ratings because Bollywood is never just black or white, it’s all shades of drama, glitter, and chaos.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source