Anuv Jain Ties KNOT with Longtime Girlfriend, Hridi Narang – WEDDING Pics Out!❤️

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 19, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Hridi Narang, in a picturesque wedding ceremony. Sharing the joyous news on social media, Anuv posted heartfelt photos from their special day, captioned with a line from his song 'Jo Tum Mere Ho', 'Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai.' The couple's wedding has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow artists alike.

