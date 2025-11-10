Anumol’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Highlights | From Underdog to Unstoppable Winner

Anumol’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Highlights
TV actress Anumol R.S. scripted history by winning Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, stunning viewers with her calm yet fierce gameplay. From early clashes to emotional turns and fan-backed resilience, her journey was pure transformation. Mohanlal crowned her the second-ever female winner in one of the most unpredictable seasons yet.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing