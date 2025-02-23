Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!

Bollywood's elite gathered in Mumbai on February 21, 2025, to celebrate the grand wedding of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. Alia Bhatt turned heads in a glamorous peach-colored saree, embodying elegance and grace. The couple's traditional Jamaal ceremony was a heartfelt moment, but the highlight of the evening was Aadar's energetic performance of 'Mera Wala Dance,' which captivated the audience and set the stage ablaze.