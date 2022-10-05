Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    With Alia Bhatt’s delivery dating inching closer, her baby shower is underway at her and Ranbir Kapoor’s residence, Vastu in Bandra. Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and sisters-in-law Ridhima Sahni and Karishma Kapoor are attending the ceremony.

    Oct 5, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    Bollywood’s one of the most favourite couples, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are awaiting the arrival of their first child. Ahead of her delivery, soon-to-be mommy Alia's baby shower in underway at her residence in Mumbai. The function is being attended by the couple’s close friends and family. Ranbir’s mother and sister Neetu Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt were seen arriving at the couple’s Mumbai home Vastu. Also seen at the function were Ranbir’s cousin sister Karishma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi, and Alia’s half-sister Pooja Bhatt.

    Amidst the celebrations that are underway at Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt’s residence, pictures of Alia dressed in yellow have started doing rounds on social media. For the function, Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a bright yellow kurta set for the celebrations, as she posed for pictures with sister Shaheen Bhatt and friends. Meanwhile, Alia’s baby shower was held at the same venue where she and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April this year.

    See Alia Bhatt's baby shower photo here:

    On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Along with this, she will also be seen in her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’, the teaser of which was released recently. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Animal’ in which he has been cast opposite actor Rashmika Mandanna. He is also gearing up for Luv Ranjan’s next opposite actor Shraddha Kapoor.

