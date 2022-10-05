Esha Gupta raised hotness in plunging neckline lehenga at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s reception

Esha Gupta once again set the temperatures soaring when she arrived for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The actor looked her sexiest best in a shimmery lehenga worth nearly Rs 4 lakh. See pics here.

Bollywood sensation, actor Esha Gupta looked incredibly beautiful in a dreamy blush pink lehenga that she wore for Richa Chadha and Ali Faza;’s wedding reception in Mumbai. The heavily embroidered lehenga came with a plunging neckline blouse and is one of the hottest looks of the actor so far. Esha, who is known for her bold sartorial choices, has a wardrobe that is full to the brim with a stunning array of traditional attires such as sarees, salwar suits and lehengas.

Esha Gupta embraced designer Mrunalini Rao’s Taara Bloom Lehenga from the Bridal 2022 collection. The organza and raw silk lehenga that Esha wore had detailing flower work all over it along with heavily embroidered zardozi thread.

The ‘Aashram 3’ actor paired her lehenga with a sleeveless plunging neckline blouse with zardozi embroidery work on it. The dupatta also had zardozi – resham embroidered work on it.

Esha Gupta’s minimal yet striking ethnic look has won us all over again. She completed the gorgeous attire by opting for a diamond necklace and earrings. With defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and nude pink lips, she looked nothing less than a princess.

For the hairdo, Esha Gupta pinned baby breath flowers to her hair to give a royal touch. The internet’s favourite hottie, Esha’s heavily zardozi embroidered lehenga is priced at a whopping Rs 436,800.

Take a look at the picture here:

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta was on a vacation in Spain with her beau, a few days ago. She took o Instagram to share stunning pictures from her Spanish holiday while dropping some major vacay goals on the gram!

As for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception, several actors including Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu and Tabu, among many others, attended the function. The couple, who legally got married in 2020, had organised their pre-wedding festivities to celebrate their union with their families and friends.