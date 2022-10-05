Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan are now engaged!
Actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, who met and fell in love with each other during their stay inside the Bigg Boss house, have announced their engagement. The couple shared pictures from the proposal on social media while Pavitra flaunted her engagement ring. See pics here.
Image: Pavitra Punia/Instagram
As the 16th season of Bigg Boss has started, the ex-contestants from the previous season are also simultaneously making it to the headlines. Amidst this, news of actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan has surfaced online. Taking to Instagram recently, Pavitra shared pictures from the proposal as she happily flaunted the big diamond rock that Eijaz made her wear.
Image: Pavitra Punia/Instagram
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were seen in Bigg Boss 14. The two initially became friends inside the house and then eventually fell in love with each other. Their intimacy on the show was one of the most loved factors of the season for the audience.
ALSO READ: Esha Gupta raised hotness in plunging neckline lehenga at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s reception
Image: Pavitra Punia/Instagram
The former Bigg Boss contestants have taken their relationship to the next level by announcing their engagement. Pavitra Punia took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures from the proposal and captioning the post as: “Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me ? She said “ yes “. #eijazkhan #pavvitrapunia #taken #official #❤️ 03/10/22”
ALSO READ: Know how much Prabhas charged for playing Lord Ram in ‘Adipurush’? His fees will blow your mind
Image: Pavitra Punia/Instagram
It was on Monday that Eijaz Khan proposed to his lady love Pavitra Punia for marriage. The two, since the beginning of their relationship, have often posted mushy pictures of themselves together. Fans of the couple had eagerly been waiting for them to announce their marriage.
Image: Pavitra Punia/Instagram
With the announcement of their engagement, fans of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are now excited for their wedding. The couple has not yet announced when are they planning to get hitched but their fans are hoping that they would soon tie the knot.
Meanwhile, speaking of their stay inside the Bigg Boss house, the two were considered to be two of the strongest contenders. They were much loved by the audience not only for their romance but also for all the drama and fights they used to indulge in.