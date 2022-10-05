Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan are now engaged!

Actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, who met and fell in love with each other during their stay inside the Bigg Boss house, have announced their engagement. The couple shared pictures from the proposal on social media while Pavitra flaunted her engagement ring. See pics here.

As the 16th season of Bigg Boss has started, the ex-contestants from the previous season are also simultaneously making it to the headlines. Amidst this, news of actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan has surfaced online. Taking to Instagram recently, Pavitra shared pictures from the proposal as she happily flaunted the big diamond rock that Eijaz made her wear.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were seen in Bigg Boss 14. The two initially became friends inside the house and then eventually fell in love with each other. Their intimacy on the show was one of the most loved factors of the season for the audience.

The former Bigg Boss contestants have taken their relationship to the next level by announcing their engagement. Pavitra Punia took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures from the proposal and captioning the post as: "Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It's never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me ? She said " yes ". #eijazkhan #pavvitrapunia #taken #official #❤️ 03/10/22"

It was on Monday that Eijaz Khan proposed to his lady love Pavitra Punia for marriage. The two, since the beginning of their relationship, have often posted mushy pictures of themselves together. Fans of the couple had eagerly been waiting for them to announce their marriage.

