🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

In a recent interview with Mukesh Khanna, Bollywood actor Govinda claimed that director James Cameron offered him ₹18 crore to play the lead role in Avatar. Govinda stated he declined the role due to the extensive 410-day shooting schedule and his reluctance to undergo body paint application. He also mentioned suggesting the film's title, 'Avatar,' to Cameron. These assertions were met with widespread skepticism and humor on social media, with many users expressing disbelief and creating memes in response.