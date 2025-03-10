🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 10, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

In a recent interview with Mukesh Khanna, Bollywood actor Govinda claimed that director James Cameron offered him ₹18 crore to play the lead role in Avatar. Govinda stated he declined the role due to the extensive 410-day shooting schedule and his reluctance to undergo body paint application. He also mentioned suggesting the film's title, 'Avatar,' to Cameron. These assertions were met with widespread skepticism and humor on social media, with many users expressing disbelief and creating memes in response.

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'

Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'

Man Climbs Big Ben Tower With Palestinian Flag, Arrested | Asianet Newsable

Man Climbs Big Ben Tower With Palestinian Flag, Arrested | Asianet Newsable

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final Highlights: India TRIUMPHS Over New Zealand!

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final Highlights: India TRIUMPHS Over New Zealand!

Video Top Stories

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔
Entertainment

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'
Entertainment

Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor Set Lollapalooza India on Fire After Nadaniyaan Release
Entertainment

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor Set Lollapalooza India on Fire After Nadaniyaan Release

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!
Entertainment

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!
Entertainment

Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Shahid & Kareena’s Top 10 Iconic Songs You MUST REVISIT After Their VIRAL IIFA 2025 Reunion!
Entertainment

Shahid & Kareena’s Top 10 Iconic Songs You MUST REVISIT After Their VIRAL IIFA 2025 Reunion!

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video
Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Must See

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔
Entertainment

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts
India News

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable
World News

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable