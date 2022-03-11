Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru has begun the Save Soil Movement drive, taking over the world. Notably, cricket legends Viv Richards and Ian Botham have backed the movement.

In a social cause, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru has begun a campaign, popularly known as the Save Soil Movement. The move is to raise awareness on the crucial issue of rapid soil extinction. The drive has even reached the cricketing world. During the opening Test between the Windies and England at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds in Antigua on Thursday, cricketing legends Ian Botham and Viv Richards have backed the movement to save soil.

Meeting his all-time favourite cricketer, Windies cricket star Richards, Sadhguru said, “You should know, the only thing we hated about you was that you were on the opposite side always. But otherwise, we couldn’t help loving you. People don’t see you as a West Indian player but just a Cricketer. That’s a great thing.”

Richards backed the Save Soil Movement and told Sadhguru, “Let’s save our soil. That is such an important message, and you should be involved with that right now. I am 100 per cent behind you. You couldn’t have a better message, in my opinion. I am all for it.”

Sir Vivian Richards & Lord Ian Botham - a joy to meet you during my Antigua visit for the #SaveSoil movement. Your achievements in cricket & beyond are commendable. Please join me in restoring our world’s Soil, the basis of all Life on Earth. -Sg @ivivianrichards @BeefyBotham pic.twitter.com/M53Ckhu0Lg — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 11, 2022

Sharing some candid pictures from the meet with cricket legends Botham and Richards, Sadhguru tweeted, “Sir Vivian Richards & Lord Ian Botham - a joy to meet you during my Antigua visit for the #SaveSoil movement. Your achievements in cricket & beyond are commendable. Please join me in restoring our world’s Soil, the basis of all Life on Earth. –Sg”

Earlier, Sadhguru was warmly welcomed by Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne. The two will sign an MOU that reflects a shared commitment to addressing the ongoing soil degradation crisis. In addition to the Government of Antigua, Saint Kitts, Saint Lucia, and Dominica will also be inking the Soil Health MoU, leading the way for ecologically conscious leadership.

Sadhguru will be on a lone motorcycle journey of 30,000 km across 27 nations in 100 days as part of the global Movement to #SaveSoil. The 100-day journey from March 21 will include engagements with leaders of all 27 nations to urge them to initiate urgent policy action to Save Soil in their countries.

Sadhguru said the Movement is “an effort to bring a policy in 192 countries that if you own agricultural land, a minimum of 3-6% organic content should be there [in the soil]. It is our responsibility for the future generation.”