    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals will be without regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from his horrible car accident. Meanwhile, stand-in captain David Warner has sent him a special message.

    The newly-appointed Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season - David Warner, sent a special message for the franchise's regular captain Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery following a horrendous car accident a couple of months back and has been ruled out of cricketing action for most of the year.

    Warner stated, "We are motivated every season, but we are motivated even more to lift the title this year in your absence. We are going to be on the journey of your recovery with you. We will send some special messages, and hopefully, you can come to one of our games. On behalf of the DC family, I wish you all the best and a speedy recovery."

    ALSO WATCH: 'How's the Josh' - Delhi Capitals new captain Warner lifts WPL stars' spirit with iconic war-cry

    The Australian opener added, "I am honoured to be named Captain of the Delhi Capitals alongside Axar being named Vice-Captain. We have big shoes to fill." The DC will be up versus Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in its IPL 2023 season opener in an away tie on April 1.

