IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

Delhi Capitals is placed seventh in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, assistant coach Shane Watson reveals how DC can turn things around after a mixed performance in the tournament’s first half.

It has been an average performance from Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Placed seventh, it has won just three of the seven matches it has played and lost four of them. DC looks to turn things around after halfway through the tournament, and assistant coach Shane Watson has revealed how to do that.

Speaking to DCTV, Watson reckoned, “For me, the most important thing is us getting closer and closer and playing the perfect game of T20 cricket and just doing that repeatedly. We had that a few times. We did that against Punjab Kings. We were good, we weren’t at our absolute best, but Punjab Kings on that day weren’t great. We also had some other performances where we got close to that, and that’s all we can do.”

“For us to get into the Final, we have to be consistently playing at our best for 40 overs, not just 35 or 36 overs. We know we can do that. So, the most exciting thing is that we have incredible skills and talent within our group. We just got to harness that and bring that together for the next seven games,” he added.

Also, he praised Rovman Powell’s rise to form with the bat and stated, “It’s exciting for Rovman and Delhi Capitals. He has got incredible power and skills and has sometimes shown this on the international stage for West Indies. We all knew that it was just a matter of time before he would put it all together in a game and in the situation that arose. He was ready to take it on. And, he got us very close but unfortunately not close enough. But, it is exciting to see him put that all together, which will give him a lot of confidence going into the back end of the tournament.”

DC had been hot with some COVID setbacks, with a couple of players testing positive, while head coach Ricky Ponting had to be isolated too. Watson stated that staying in isolation is one of the most challenging things a player/coach/team can incur. DC faces off against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.