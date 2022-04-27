Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Delhi Capitals is placed seventh in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, assistant coach Shane Watson reveals how DC can turn things around after a mixed performance in the tournament’s first half.

    Apr 27, 2022, 7:25 PM IST

    It has been an average performance from Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Placed seventh, it has won just three of the seven matches it has played and lost four of them. DC looks to turn things around after halfway through the tournament, and assistant coach Shane Watson has revealed how to do that.

    Speaking to DCTV, Watson reckoned, “For me, the most important thing is us getting closer and closer and playing the perfect game of T20 cricket and just doing that repeatedly. We had that a few times. We did that against Punjab Kings. We were good, we weren’t at our absolute best, but Punjab Kings on that day weren’t great. We also had some other performances where we got close to that, and that’s all we can do.”

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    “For us to get into the Final, we have to be consistently playing at our best for 40 overs, not just 35 or 36 overs. We know we can do that. So, the most exciting thing is that we have incredible skills and talent within our group. We just got to harness that and bring that together for the next seven games,” he added.

    Also, he praised Rovman Powell’s rise to form with the bat and stated, “It’s exciting for Rovman and Delhi Capitals. He has got incredible power and skills and has sometimes shown this on the international stage for West Indies. We all knew that it was just a matter of time before he would put it all together in a game and in the situation that arose. He was ready to take it on. And, he got us very close but unfortunately not close enough. But, it is exciting to see him put that all together, which will give him a lot of confidence going into the back end of the tournament.”

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    DC had been hot with some COVID setbacks, with a couple of players testing positive, while head coach Ricky Ponting had to be isolated too. Watson stated that staying in isolation is one of the most challenging things a player/coach/team can incur. DC faces off against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Top Stories

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb
    Entertainment

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Must See

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb
    India News

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith
    World News

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India
    India News

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'