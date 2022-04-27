IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals has had an average stint in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, head coach Ricky Ponting feels that a win should get the momentum rolling again for the side.

It has not been an ideal outing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It has played seven matches, winning three and losing four, while placed seventh. In the meantime, head coach Ricky Ponting feels that the side lacks wins in the past few matches and getting the same would get the momentum rolling for the side.

"I've said it a few times this year where there are 36 or 37 overs of excellent stuff, and we just let it slip for two or three overs. And that's the difference in these games. We gear ourselves to not overtrain in the first part of the season and try and build up along the way. But, our performances have been win one, lose one, win one. So, we need to start getting that little bit of momentum," he told DCTV.

"I know we're so close to turning it all around. We've all got to trust. We've got to believe. We've got to stay upbeat. And, if we are, things will change for us. The harder we try from here, the harder it will get. We're just going to stay nice and relax and keep repeating things we've been doing. And then, results will come our way. We are too good a team for the results not to change," he added.

Ponting is relieved to be joining the side after week-long isolation since a close family member of his tested COVID positive. He admitted that it was frustrating to watch DC play while he was in quarantine. Meanwhile, DC takes on former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.