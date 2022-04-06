IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

Delhi Capitals will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Thursday. Shane Watson has confirmed that David Warner and Anrich Noirtje will be available for the side.

It has been a tricky start for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It has played three matches so far, losing a couple and winning one. As it prepares to take on new teams Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, assistant coach Shane Watson previewed the match.

Watson remarked on the availability of Australian opener David Warner and South African pacer Anrich Nortje by saying, "David Warner is out of quarantine, so he's available for selection for the next game, which is very exciting. Anrich Nortje has been going incredibly well over the last couple of weeks since he's arrived here in India. And he has passed his fitness test to be available for selection."

He also pondered that LSG had a good side, as he reckoned, "The Lucknow Super Giants have a powerful team. KL Rahul can quickly take the game away from the opposition, especially if he's in the mood to take the game on. There's Quinton de Kock. Everyone knows the incredible skill he's got as a batter. We also have to watch out for Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan."

Watson also shared his thoughts on DC's young recruit, Lalit Yadav, framing, "Lalit has incredible skill and power. It's been incredible to see the shot options that he has against pace and spin. And, the performance he put up against Mumbai Indians has boosted his confidence and given himself belief that he has got the game to win a game for his team."