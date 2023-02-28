IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia lock horns in the third Indore Test on Wednesday for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While turning tracks have been a concern for the visitors, KS Bharat feels they are not unplayable.

The wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have not been unplayable, but require the batters to trust their defence, said India wicketkeeper KS Bharat on Monday. Having been part of the Test side for the past 12 months, Bharat finally debuted in the ongoing series with fellow wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recovering from his injuries during a car accident in December.

Bharat was impressive behind the stumps in the first two Tests and played a morale-boosting knock in India's chase of 115 in Delhi. Sent ahead of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the small run chase, Bharat scored an attacking 23 off 22 balls, comprising three fours and a six.

"I enjoyed whatever I did in Delhi. My job was to keep it simple. It would be best if you backed your defence. The wickets are not unplayable. You apply yourself, back your defence, and there is scope for batters to score. Rohit bhai told me that I would bat at No. 6 in Delhi's second innings," said Bharat.

"The moment Australia were all out, I was ready to bat and contribute. The intent is never a problem. Shot selection is critical on these tracks. Runs will come here if the shot selection is right. You can't just defend. You have to look for scoring opportunities. That is what I tried to do," Bharat added.

Bharat has a tough job keeping wickets with the skilful Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja in operation. "They are top-class spinners. It is not easy, but keeping in domestic cricket all these years has helped," he assumed. He got the opportunity to make his Test debut in unfortunate circumstances as Pant got injured. Bharat said he was always ready to take the next step.

"As a player, you always expect the opportunity to come to your door. Me, I have always prepared myself for any chance. I got to play in Nagpur after my time with India A and years of domestic cricket. You want to play for the country. It is the biggest dream. When the opportunity comes, I will take it," concluded Bharat.

(With inputs from PTI)