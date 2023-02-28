Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia lock horns in the third Indore Test on Wednesday for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While turning tracks have been a concern for the visitors, KS Bharat feels they are not unplayable.

    The wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have not been unplayable, but require the batters to trust their defence, said India wicketkeeper KS Bharat on Monday. Having been part of the Test side for the past 12 months, Bharat finally debuted in the ongoing series with fellow wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recovering from his injuries during a car accident in December.

    Bharat was impressive behind the stumps in the first two Tests and played a morale-boosting knock in India's chase of 115 in Delhi. Sent ahead of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the small run chase, Bharat scored an attacking 23 off 22 balls, comprising three fours and a six.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: 'There's going to be a level of discomfort for a while' - Mitchell Starc on his return

    "I enjoyed whatever I did in Delhi. My job was to keep it simple. It would be best if you backed your defence. The wickets are not unplayable. You apply yourself, back your defence, and there is scope for batters to score. Rohit bhai told me that I would bat at No. 6 in Delhi's second innings," said Bharat.

    "The moment Australia were all out, I was ready to bat and contribute. The intent is never a problem. Shot selection is critical on these tracks. Runs will come here if the shot selection is right. You can't just defend. You have to look for scoring opportunities. That is what I tried to do," Bharat added.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: BUMRAH COULD MISS ENTIRE SEASON FOR MUMBAI INDIANS; WTC FINAL PARTICIPATION DOUBTFUL TOO - REPORTS

    Bharat has a tough job keeping wickets with the skilful Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja in operation. "They are top-class spinners. It is not easy, but keeping in domestic cricket all these years has helped," he assumed. He got the opportunity to make his Test debut in unfortunate circumstances as Pant got injured. Bharat said he was always ready to take the next step.

    "As a player, you always expect the opportunity to come to your door. Me, I have always prepared myself for any chance. I got to play in Nagpur after my time with India A and years of domestic cricket. You want to play for the country. It is the biggest dream. When the opportunity comes, I will take it," concluded Bharat.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Top Stories

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA
    Entertainment

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony
    Entertainment

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset
    Lifestyle

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row
    Entertainment

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Must See

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike
    Defence

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore
    India News

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand
    Defence

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand