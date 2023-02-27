IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: 'There's going to be a level of discomfort for a while' - Mitchell Starc on his return

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will take on India in the third Indore Test on Wednesday for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While Mitchell Starc is expected to return for the visitors, he affirms he is still not 100% fit to go.

Senior Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has still not '100 per cent' recovered from his injury. Still, he is ready to make an impact in the third Test against India beginning at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday. With skipper Pat Cummins back home to be with his unwell mother, Australia will rely on Starc to provide the odd breakthrough and support the spinners.

Indian pacers have made a substantial contribution in the series, with senior seamer Mohammed Shami being the standout fast bowler. "I am feeling fine. There's going to be a level of discomfort for a while. It will be less than 100 per cent for a fair bit, but it's good enough," Starc stated.

"The ball is coming out quite nicely, and I am bowling at full tilt. It won't be the first Test I will play with discomfort. If I only played when I was 100 per cent, I would have only played 5-10 Tests," added Starc ahead of Australia's opening practice session in Indore on Monday.

As the Indian pacers have done for their team, Starc, too, wants to make a significant contribution. He bowled full tilt for an hour to Cameron Green in the nets. "Yeah, it's been a challenge for the Australian seamers. We see spin playing a huge part, but the Indian quicks still play a particular role with the new ball," Starc thought.

"And, if it does reverse, they have brought the stumps into play. No doubt that spin will play a huge role again, but I will have to play an important role with the spinners to take those 20 wickets," he added. Starc and Green are the likely pace options for Australia in the game. In Delhi, Cummins was the only fast-bowling option at the team's disposal, with the visitors going with three specialist spinners.

The 33-year-old, who has played 75 Tests, hopes the experience of playing in the sub-continent helps him here. He is also feeling good about his body. "There is no concern at all. I had 8-10 days off after the injury. Since then, I have been bowling. Workload or body-wise, no concerns. I am happy with where my body is at. It's now about executing the skills," he attested.

"Not sure anything has worked for me in the past here. I haven't played a heap of cricket here. Having those experiences in Pakistan and Sri Lanka recently will play a part. Even though the conditions are different in India, regarding skill set, it's about how you execute on these pitches. It's not always a case of what has happened in the past. You progress as players and as a group," Starc concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)