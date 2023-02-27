Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: 'There's going to be a level of discomfort for a while' - Mitchell Starc on his return

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will take on India in the third Indore Test on Wednesday for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While Mitchell Starc is expected to return for the visitors, he affirms he is still not 100% fit to go.

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Indore/3rd Test There is going to be a level of discomfort for a while - Mitchell Starc on his return-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    Senior Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has still not '100 per cent' recovered from his injury. Still, he is ready to make an impact in the third Test against India beginning at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday. With skipper Pat Cummins back home to be with his unwell mother, Australia will rely on Starc to provide the odd breakthrough and support the spinners.

    Indian pacers have made a substantial contribution in the series, with senior seamer Mohammed Shami being the standout fast bowler. "I am feeling fine. There's going to be a level of discomfort for a while. It will be less than 100 per cent for a fair bit, but it's good enough," Starc stated.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: BUMRAH COULD MISS ENTIRE SEASON FOR MUMBAI INDIANS; WTC FINAL PARTICIPATION DOUBTFUL TOO - REPORTS

    "The ball is coming out quite nicely, and I am bowling at full tilt. It won't be the first Test I will play with discomfort. If I only played when I was 100 per cent, I would have only played 5-10 Tests," added Starc ahead of Australia's opening practice session in Indore on Monday.

    As the Indian pacers have done for their team, Starc, too, wants to make a significant contribution. He bowled full tilt for an hour to Cameron Green in the nets. "Yeah, it's been a challenge for the Australian seamers. We see spin playing a huge part, but the Indian quicks still play a particular role with the new ball," Starc thought.

    ALSO READ: SOURAV GANGULY ON KL RAHUL - 'YOU DON'T SCORE RUNS IN INDIA; OBVIOUSLY, YOU WILL GET FLAK'

    "And, if it does reverse, they have brought the stumps into play. No doubt that spin will play a huge role again, but I will have to play an important role with the spinners to take those 20 wickets," he added. Starc and Green are the likely pace options for Australia in the game. In Delhi, Cummins was the only fast-bowling option at the team's disposal, with the visitors going with three specialist spinners.

    The 33-year-old, who has played 75 Tests, hopes the experience of playing in the sub-continent helps him here. He is also feeling good about his body. "There is no concern at all. I had 8-10 days off after the injury. Since then, I have been bowling. Workload or body-wise, no concerns. I am happy with where my body is at. It's now about executing the skills," he attested.

    ALSO READ: 'Always had belief never to appoint a vice-captain for India...' - Shastri on Rahul's axe as Rohit's deputy

    "Not sure anything has worked for me in the past here. I haven't played a heap of cricket here. Having those experiences in Pakistan and Sri Lanka recently will play a part. Even though the conditions are different in India, regarding skill set, it's about how you execute on these pitches. It's not always a case of what has happened in the past. You progress as players and as a group," Starc concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sourav Ganguly on KL Rahul: You do not score runs in India; obviously, you will get flak-ayh

    Sourav Ganguly on KL Rahul: 'You don't score runs in India; obviously, you will get flak'

    WORLD RECORD ALERT: Isle of Man bowled out for 10 vs Spain to register lowest T20I total ever, Twitter trolls-ayh

    WORLD RECORD ALERT: Isle of Man bowled out for 10 vs Spain to register lowest T20I total ever; Twitter trolls

    ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023, Final AUS vs SA: Australia decimates South Africa for an easy 6th title conquest; fans celebrate-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Australia decimates South Africa for an easy 6th title conquest; fans celebrate

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: India KL Rahul pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple with wife Athiya Shetty ahead of Indore Test vs Australia-ayh

    KL Rahul pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple with wife Athiya Shetty ahead of Indore Test vs Australia

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gets 15-minute cricket lesson from Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB players... and a bat-ayh

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gets 15-minute cricket lesson... and a bat

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court pulls up Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments AJR

    Supreme Court pulls up Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

    BJP Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women; all you need to know AJR

    BJP's Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women; all you need to know

    IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah could miss entire season for Mumbai Indians MI; ICC World Test Championship Final WTC participation doubtful too - Reports-ayh

    IPL 2023: Bumrah could miss entire season for Mumbai Indians; WTC Final participation doubtful too - Reports

    4 big changes from March 1 that will impact you directly gcw

    4 big changes from March 1 that will impact you directly

    NBSE Board Exam 2023: HSLC, HSSLC Admit Cards anticipated soon; check details - adt

    NBSE Board Exam 2023: HSLC, HSSLC Admit Cards anticipated soon; check details

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon