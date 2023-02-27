IPL 2023: Bumrah could miss entire season for Mumbai Indians; WTC Final participation doubtful too - Reports

IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah has been nursing with an injury, missing competitive cricket for the last five years. It is reported that he could miss the entire IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians and the ICC World Test Championship Final.

Image credit: IPL

Top Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action for quite some time, especially for the last five months, as he struggles to recover from his injury. While he looks set to miss the remainder of the ongoing Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a new report suggests that he might not return anytime soon.

As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah will likely miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). It is reported that he is still uncomfortable while bowling and could unexpectedly take longer to recover and gain match fitness, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in no mood to rush him in.

