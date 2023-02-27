Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Bumrah could miss entire season for Mumbai Indians; WTC Final participation doubtful too - Reports

    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah has been nursing with an injury, missing competitive cricket for the last five years. It is reported that he could miss the entire IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians and the ICC World Test Championship Final.

    Image credit: IPL

    Top Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action for quite some time, especially for the last five months, as he struggles to recover from his injury. While he looks set to miss the remainder of the ongoing Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a new report suggests that he might not return anytime soon.

    As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah will likely miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). It is reported that he is still uncomfortable while bowling and could unexpectedly take longer to recover and gain match fitness, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in no mood to rush him in.

    ALSO READ: SOURAV GANGULY ON KL RAHUL - 'YOU DON'T SCORE RUNS IN INDIA; OBVIOUSLY, YOU WILL GET FLAK'

    Image credit: Getty

    In the meantime, the report also adds that Bumrah could miss out on the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final, to be held at The Oval in London in June, for which India looks nearly sure to qualify. Sources have also added that the BCCI will be looking for him to fit in before the 2023 ICC World Cup in India or the 2023 Asia Cup at the earliest.

    Image credit: Getty

    Bumrah's last international assignment was during the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Australia last September. The report suggests that he is unlikely to be cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he is currently undergoing rehab.

