BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Thursday said his approach to bowl consistently at one spot yielded rich dividends for him in the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed on Thursday that his strategy of bowling consistently from one location paid off handsomely for him in the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

After the first innings on the home team's second day on Thursday, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4/33) and Siraj (3/14) of the Indian bowling unit had Bangladesh at 133 for 8.

Also read: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav floors Bangladesh on Day 2; supporters overjoyed

India's first innings score was 404. Siraj claimed that his success was due to his accurate line and length bowling.

"Red ball is my favourite. I'm more consistent in a red ball because it's all about concentrating on line and length. The credit goes to all the bowlers," he said in the press conference after the second day's play.

"My approach was to bowl consistently at one place because it is such a wicket that if you try more there are chances to leak runs. My only plan was to hit one spot and got successful."

The 28-year-old said a fast bowler needs to bowl stump-to-stump to get success in five-day cricket.

"I think the more you bowl stump line it is better, because sometimes it is getting lower from there as well as turning. For a fast bowler, it is better to bowl stump line because then you can have LBW chances," he said.

The speedster claimed that he chose the option after learning that Siraj frequently bowls with a wobble seam four years after his deliveries began coming in.

"In 2018, my balls stopped coming inside, I started bowling outswingers more. I got confused why balls are not coming in and that time I discovered wobble seam because it is difficult for a batter to tackle an outswing that comes in. Wobble seam is a type of an off-cutter and I got success with that," he said.

Also read: 'Virat Kohli knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game' - Rahul Dravid

Ravichandran Ashwin (58), Kuldeep (40), and Umesh Yadav (15 not out) all put up commendable performances to help India surpass the 400-run threshold in the first innings.

"Runs from the lower-order is always good for the team, so everyone is showing interest in practice sessions. They (lower-order batters) want to do well," Siraj said.

(With inputs from PTI)