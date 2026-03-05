US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean | Pentagon Releases Strike Footage

The United States says a submarine has sunk an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean in a dramatic escalation of the conflict with Tehran.US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Iranian frigate was destroyed by a torpedo strike, calling it the first sinking of an enemy ship by torpedo since World War II.The Pentagon also released video showing what it says is periscope footage of the attack.Bodies of Iranian sailors killed in the strike were transported to a mortuary in Sri Lanka’s Galle district, while injured survivors were rushed to hospital.Sri Lankan authorities say 32 sailors were rescued from the sea, but at least 148 remain missing.The incident raises new fears of further escalation in the growing US-Iran confrontation.

