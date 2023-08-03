Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from a back injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai on Thursday.

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, who sustained a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar 2023 Test series earlier this year, was on Thursday spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The batter was seen sporting an uber-cool orange T-shirt and navy blue shorts. The player was spotted in the city a day after reports stated that his participation in the upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 could be a touch and go. Iyer had undergone a surgery on his lower back to cure stress fracture endured during the 4th Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad in March this year.

Meanwhile, senior batter KL Rahul, who had undergone a thigh surgery recently, in all likelihood will miss the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka as he will take more time to recover from his injury.

"It is unlikely that both Rahul and Shreyas would be match fit for 50-over cricket and that too in humid conditions in Sri Lanka. But BCCI medical team feels that Rahul can at least get fit before the three-match series against Australia before the World Cup," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"In case of Iyer, he has also started skills training but World Cup 2023 for him will be touch and go if Indian management thinks of putting a 100 percent fit Iyer back on the park. T20 is an easier vehicle for comeback unlike 50-over cricket. We are keeping fingers crossed," the source added.

KL Rahul has already started his keeping drills, but it would be challenging for him to keep for the entire 50 overs with a recovering hamstring, given that India's Asia Cup campaign begins early next month. His fitness is crucial, as he is expected to bat at No.5 and play a significant role in the middle overs.

The Indian team management is eager to have at least one of the two players fit and available for the World Cup. The final decision will be taken with caution, considering the players' health and the importance of their contributions to the team.