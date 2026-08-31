Apple's upcoming September event invitation is sparking speculation about the iPhone 18 Pro. Analysts believe the artwork hints at a new Sky Blue color and a groundbreaking mechanical aperture camera for the Pro Max. Other expected updates include a smaller Dynamic Island, the A20 Pro chip, and a potential price increase.

Apple's upcoming iPhone event is drawing attention as enthusiasts and analysts examine the clues hidden in the company's latest invitation. Updates to the iPhone 18 Pro's design, cameras, and colour choices are anticipated at the September event. Although Apple hasn't stated what the invitation's artwork depicts, its unique visual style has sparked rumours about potential improvements.

With the launch day approaching, these details could offer you an early indication of what to expect from Apple's next premium iPhones. However, until the Apple event, when it formally unveils the new smartphones and their capabilities, the firm is probably going to withhold the most significant information.

Apple's Event Invite Hints At Camera Features

Apple's September 9 "Surprise and shine" invitation displays a dazzling flare in the center of a glowing Apple logo set on a light-blue background. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the artwork may allude to two changes for the iPhone 18 Pro. The light-blue hue could indicate a new Sky Blue coating for the iPhone 18 Pro, while the center flare might indicate a mechanical aperture for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

An iPhone would be the first to have a mechanical aperture. The lens opening may be adjusted by the system using physical blades to let in more light in darker environments and limit it in brighter ones. Additionally, it could provide photographers more control over natural background blur and depth of field.

Apple's Invite Hints At New Colour

The blue hue of the invitation can possibly indicate a new Pro colour. The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is anticipated to include Dark Cherry, a rich reddish-purple hue, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro series debuted Cosmic Orange. Dark grey, silver, and sky blue have also been suggested as potential choices. However, Sky Blue is still a possibility rather than a definite shade because Dark Cherry was previously shown on a leaked prototype.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: What Else You Can Expect?

It is anticipated that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max would have the wide shape of the iPhone 17 Pro series, but they will have a smaller Dynamic Island, new colours, and a different camera. Apple's A20 Pro processor, which is made using a 2nm technology, may be included in both. The 48MP primary, ultrawide, and telephoto cameras are anticipated to stay in place, along with the 6.3 and 6.9-inch display sizes.

The greatest change could be the variable-aperture camera, but there are conflicting stories about whether Apple would include it in both Pro models or save it for the Pro Max. Additionally, there have been reports of a potential $100 rise in the beginning price due to pressure from growing memory and component costs. If you're thinking about upgrading, the September 9 launch is worth watching because the iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India.