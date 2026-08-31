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ChatGPT Just Entered a New Regulatory Era: EU Places AI Chatbot Under Its Toughest Online Rules
European Union has designated ChatGPT a 'very large' online service under its Digital Services Act, making it the first AI chatbot to face the bloc's toughest platform rules. Reddit and Roblox were also added to the list.
ChatGPT becomes first AI chatbot to face tougher EU DSA rules
ChatGPT has become the first artificial intelligence chatbot to be placed under the European Union's strictest online platform rules, marking a major new chapter in the bloc's efforts to regulate powerful digital services.
The European Commission on Monday designated ChatGPT as a "very large" online service under the Digital Services Act (DSA), subjecting it to greater scrutiny and additional legal obligations in the 27-nation bloc.
According to AFP, Brussels also added social media platform Reddit and gaming network Roblox to the list of services facing enhanced oversight.
The move is significant because it is the first time an AI chatbot has been brought under the tougher DSA framework.
"ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will now be held to a higher standard of scrutiny and accountability in the European Union, in line with their large impact on our citizens and society," EU technology chief Henna Virkkunen said.
Why ChatGPT has been placed under tougher EU scrutiny
The EU applies the "very large" designation to online platforms and search engines with more than 45 million monthly active users within the bloc.
ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox all crossed that threshold, according to figures reported to the European Commission.
ChatGPT had more than 159 million users in the EU at the end of March, representing more than one-third of the bloc's population.
To bring the AI chatbot within the scope of the Digital Services Act, the European Commission classified ChatGPT as a search engine.
The designation means the service will now face additional responsibilities beyond the general obligations imposed on digital platforms.
According to the Commission, ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox have four months to comply with the new requirements.
These include assessing and reducing systemic risks related to illegal content, the impact of services on minors, users' physical and mental well-being, fundamental rights, electoral processes and public security.
The move comes as European regulators increasingly focus on the potential societal impact of generative AI systems that are now used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
OpenAI says it is preparing to comply
ChatGPT said it was preparing to meet the additional requirements that come with the new EU designation.
The AI chatbot is developed by US-based OpenAI and has rapidly become one of the world's most widely used artificial intelligence tools.
The European Commission's decision creates an important regulatory precedent because it expands the application of the DSA beyond traditional social media networks, marketplaces and search engines.
AFP reported that Lena-Maria Boswald of the German technology think tank Interface said the expected designation could influence future regulatory expectations for other major generative AI systems operating in Europe.
"OpenAI already has risk-management obligations under the AI Act, but the DSA could widen the scope," she said, according to AFP.
The EU's separate AI Act, which entered into force in 2024, is considered one of the world's most ambitious attempts to regulate artificial intelligence. Its rules are being introduced gradually, with different obligations coming into effect over several years.
The addition of ChatGPT to the DSA's toughest category means OpenAI will now have to navigate two major EU regulatory frameworks.
Roblox and Reddit also added to 'very large' list
Roblox and Reddit have also been designated as very large online platforms under the DSA.
Roblox, which is particularly popular among children and teenagers, said it was "proud to be the first gaming platform" to receive the designation.
The company said it had 46.6 million active players in the European Union, just above the threshold required for enhanced oversight.
"Safety is foundational to everything we do and we look forward to continuing our constructive engagement with the European Commission," Roblox's general manager for Europe, Joost Hagesteijn, said.
Reddit reported having more than 57 million users across the EU.
The inclusion of the three services takes the DSA into new territory, covering an AI chatbot, a large online discussion platform and a gaming-focused digital ecosystem.
EU steps up pressure on major tech platforms
The latest designations come as the European Union continues to tighten enforcement against some of the world's biggest technology companies.
Around 30 services are now subject to enhanced scrutiny under the Digital Services Act. The list includes platforms and search services owned by major technology companies, including Google, Apple, Microsoft, TikTok, X, Amazon and Shein.
Wikipedia and several adult websites are also covered by the stricter framework.
The DSA gives the European Commission significant powers to investigate major online services and demand action where systemic risks are identified.
Companies found to have breached the rules can face fines of up to six per cent of their annual global turnover.
In cases of serious and repeated violations, a company could even face restrictions on operating within Europe.
The EU has already taken enforcement action against several companies under the law, including Temu, AliExpress and Elon Musk-owned X.
The bloc has also recently increased pressure on TikTok over concerns surrounding what regulators described as potentially addictive platform design.
A major test for AI regulation
ChatGPT's designation is likely to be closely watched by governments and technology companies around the world.
The decision signals that large AI systems may increasingly be treated as powerful digital services with responsibilities extending beyond the technology itself.
For the EU, the move represents another step in its attempt to ensure that rapidly growing digital and AI platforms face stronger accountability as their influence on everyday life continues to expand.
For OpenAI and other AI companies, the next few months could offer an early indication of how traditional online platform laws will be applied to the rapidly evolving world of generative artificial intelligence.
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