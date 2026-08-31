ChatGPT has become the first artificial intelligence chatbot to be placed under the European Union's strictest online platform rules, marking a major new chapter in the bloc's efforts to regulate powerful digital services.

The European Commission on Monday designated ChatGPT as a "very large" online service under the Digital Services Act (DSA), subjecting it to greater scrutiny and additional legal obligations in the 27-nation bloc.

According to AFP, Brussels also added social media platform Reddit and gaming network Roblox to the list of services facing enhanced oversight.

The move is significant because it is the first time an AI chatbot has been brought under the tougher DSA framework.

"ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will now be held to a higher standard of scrutiny and accountability in the European Union, in line with their large impact on our citizens and society," EU technology chief Henna Virkkunen said.