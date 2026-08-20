A newly surfaced OtterBox case leak suggests the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro may not feature a major physical redesign, as the accessory is labeled as compatible with the existing iPhone 17 Pro. This potential for shared dimensions conflicts with other rumors pointing to a larger battery and camera system upgrades for the new model.

Apple may not be planning a major physical redesign for the iPhone 18 Pro, if a newly surfaced accessory leak is any indication. An OtterBox case spotted at Best Buy is reportedly labelled as compatible with both the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and the existing iPhone 17 Pro. If accurate, the packaging could point to the two Pro models sharing very similar external dimensions.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg emphasised the finding by posting a picture of the case on X. Although the accessory's packaging specifies the iPhone 17 Pro as a compatible device, it looks to be designed for the iPhone 18 Pro. This implies that owners of Apple's current Pro model could be able to transfer their current cases to the next variant. The leak should not be interpreted as proof of Apple's final design. Although the iPhone 18 Pro has not yet received an official announcement, accessory manufacturers occasionally base their product preparation on pre-launch information.'

Because previous reports suggested that Apple's next Pro iPhone might have a different thickness, the alleged case compatibility is very intriguing. Apple may expand the iPhone 18 Pro's battery capacity, which would necessitate more interior space, according to rumours.

Recent regulatory information has reportedly pointed to a 4,056mAh battery for the Chinese version of the iPhone 18 Pro and 4,288mAh for the US version. For comparison, the corresponding iPhone 17 Pro capacities were reported at 3,988mAh and 4,252mAh respectively.

The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to receive a much bigger battery increase, with regulatory filings reportedly indicating capacities of 5,391mAh in China and 5,567mAh in the US. Those figures have fuelled speculation that the Pro Max could become slightly thicker.

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What Does The New Leak Reveal?

The well-known camera-module cutout found on Apple's latest Pro models seems to be retained in the OtterBox attachment. There are holes for three back cameras, an LED flash, and a LiDAR sensor in the casing seen in the leaked picture, indicating that Apple would stick with a mostly same rear camera setup.

The external dimensions of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro are supposedly identical, according to information provided by suppliers to Astropad, another accessory maker. Although neither development is an official confirmation from Apple, the new revelation gives some weight to the potential of cross-compatible cases.

There's also cause for caution. According to reports, Apple has been developing additional features for the iPhone 18 Pro, such as a variable-aperture camera system and a smaller Dynamic Island. Even if the overall body proportions stay mostly same, these improvements may affect specific parts.