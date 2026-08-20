Former UK Parliament member and current Scottish MP Martin Day married Malayali woman Nidhin Chandh at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala, fulfilling her long-held dream nine years after their UK marriage registration.

After waiting a long time, one of their dreams has been fulfilled in Kerala by the marriage of former UK parliamentarian and present Scottish MP Martin Day with Malayali girl Nidhin Chandh at the famous Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur on Tuesday. Video clips related to this have become a trending topic on social media.

Wedding Ceremony at Guruvayur Temple

The wedding of the couple took place at Guruvayur Temple at about 11 a.m. After that, the celebrations were shifted to the Pushpanjali Auditorium where they got together with relatives and friends.

Nidhin, from Piravom, was with her 22-year-old son Veddik Shankar. The background of her family is in Kerala. Nidhin is the only daughter of KN Chandy, the retired Veterinary Field Officer, and Raji, who once served as a member of the Pambakkuda Gram Panchayat.

A Love Story That Began in the UK

The couple's relationship began after Nidhin moved to the UK in 2008 for higher education. She had completed a B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering before pursuing a master's degree in IT Management in the UK. She later continued her academic journey and earned a PhD.

Their paths crossed in February 2016, when Nidhin met Martin Day while seeking help over changes to UK visa regulations affecting international students. After her visa was cancelled, she raised the matter and lobbied parliamentary committees.

At the time, Day was a UK Parliament member for the Linlithgow and East Falkirk constituency and a member of the Scottish National Party (SNP). What began as a friendship eventually developed into a relationship. Two months after their meeting, Day reportedly asked Nidhin to build a life with him.

UK Marriage Came Before the Temple Wedding

Although Nidhin had always wanted to marry at Guruvayur Temple, circumstances related to visas and family matters meant the couple legally registered their marriage in the UK nine years ago.

Day later travelled to Kerala in 2018, 2019 and 2023. Despite those visits, he could not fulfil Nidhin's wish of visiting Guruvayur Temple for darshan.

The Long-Felt Dream Realized At Last

On their fourth visit to Kerala, the two finally had their traditional wedding ceremony at the temple of Guruvayur. For Nidhin, the event was the realization of a long-held dream and the addition of a special Kerala link to the couple's shared history.