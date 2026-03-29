WWE WrestleMania Shocker: WRONG Matches That Stole The Main Event Spotlight!
WrestleMania has delivered iconic moments, but not every main event hit the mark. From Hulk Hogan overshadowing classics to John Cena closing weak cards, fans often questioned WWE’s choices. Several undercard matches outshined the main event, turning these decisions into lasting controversies in wrestling history.
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