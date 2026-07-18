WWE Saturday Night Preview: CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs Gunther & Sami Zayn
CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are set to team up against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a blockbuster tag team match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. With SummerSlam just around the corner, rivals must work together as tensions reach an all-time high. Will Punk and Cody coexist? Or will Gunther and Sami Zayn steal the show? Here's everything you need to know before the massive WWE showdown.
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