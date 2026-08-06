Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Meta's Admission | Takes Sharp Aim at Zuckerberg | India News

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Meta's Admission
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Meta acknowledged errors, saying the admission offers hope for relief against what she described as growing threats to national security.Speaking to ANI, Kangana welcomed Meta's acknowledgement and also commented on the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand. She said young people have faced hardships for decades and criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his response to the issue.
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