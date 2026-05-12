FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Begins| 48 Teams, 3 Countries, Massive Stadium Transformation | Sports

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to become the biggest edition in football history — expanding to 48 teams, 104 matches, and 16 host cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.In this documentary-style report, we take you inside Houston, Texas, one of the key host cities preparing to welcome the world.From stadium transformation at Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium) to global preparations across North America, this video explores how the continent is gearing up for football’s biggest stage ever.In this video: 0:00 - The World Cup Expands0:50 - How Teams Get Here — Qualification War1:20 - 16 Cities — One Tournament2:00 - Houston — the Host City in Motion3:12 - Why Houston Matters4:07 - Global Buildup Continues4:36 Final Build — Continent Under CountdownHouston is at the center of this transformation, hosting multiple World Cup matches and welcoming fans from around the globe.With one month to go, officials confirm: Houston is ready.Featuring statements from FIFA World Cup Houston Host Committee and Houston Sports Authority leadership.

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