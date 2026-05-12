NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled After Paper Leak Row | 22 Lakh Students Affected

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled NEET-UG 2026 following allegations of a major paper leak linked to Rajasthan. Investigators revealed that a 'guess paper' containing several matching questions was circulated weeks before the exam, triggering a nationwide controversy and a CBI probe. Over 22 lakh medical aspirants are now awaiting fresh exam dates. 0:00 - Over 22 lakh students affected0:20 - Rajasthan leak triggered controversy1:27 - Students protest across the country

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