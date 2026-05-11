West Ham United Vs Arsenal Highlights: VAR Chaos Changes Title Race

Arsenal moved one step closer to the Premier League title after a dramatic 1-0 win over West Ham United in a match filled with late VAR controversy. Callum Wilson thought he had scored a stoppage-time equaliser for the Hammers, but VAR ruled it out after a four-minute review, leaving fans furious and Arsenal celebrating a massive victory in the title race.0:00 – Match Kickoff & Early Arsenal Dominance1:00 – Leandro Trossard Scores Winning Goal2:00 – VAR Controversy: Callum Wilson Goal Disallowed

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source