US City Tucson Prepares to Host Iran Team for 2026 World Cup Amid Political Tensions | Sports News

The US city of Tucson in Arizona is preparing to host the Iranian national football team as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel.Local sports facilities, including Kino Sports Complex, are being readied as Iran’s official training base camp, with organisers confirming that all planning continues as scheduled unless FIFA issues changes.While some officials emphasise that sports should remain separate from politics, questions remain over visas, security arrangements, and diplomatic sensitivities — especially concerning Iran’s international relations and previous conflicts involving the region.With Iran set to play its group-stage matches in Los Angeles and Seattle, the decision to host the team in a US city has sparked global attention ahead of one of the most politically complex World Cups in history. In this video: 0:00 – Overview of Tucson hosting Iran team and World Cup context1:37 – Discussion of US-Iran-Israel relations and visa/security concerns3:14–Training camp setup at Kino Sports Complex and local reactions

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