Londoners DIVIDED Over Keir Starmer’s Future as PM 🇬🇧 | Politics #Shorts

“Is it time for him to go?” Keir Starmer is under growing pressure as UK politics heats up — and Londoners are split right down the middle.Some say his leadership has failed to inspire confidence, while others argue he hasn’t been in power long enough to be judged.With resignations shaking his government, the question now is simple: stay or step down? Londoners are expressing sharply divided opinions on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as political pressure continues to build in Westminster. Following recent junior minister resignations and growing leadership concerns within his party, Starmer’s position is being questioned by both critics and supporters.Some voters believe his leadership has not delivered strong results, while others argue he should be given more time to stabilise the government and implement policy changes. The debate highlights increasing political uncertainty in the UK.Watch real reactions from Londoners as the debate over Keir Starmer’s future intensifies.

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