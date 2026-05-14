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Asuka’s WWE Exit Shock! Real Reason Behind Sudden Departure Revealed

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 14 2026, 07:02 PM IST
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Asuka has sparked massive retirement rumors after an emotional farewell-like moment on WWE Raw and Backlash 2026. Reports reveal the WWE star is stepping away due to personal matters in Japan, while fans fear this could be the end of an iconic era in wrestling. Emotional tributes and backstage reactions have now gone viral across the WWE Universe.In this video:0:00 – Asuka’s shocking moment leaves fans in tears1:00 – WWE stars and locker room pay tribute2:00 – Why Asuka might be stepping away from WWE

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