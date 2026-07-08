Switzerland Vs Colombia Highlights: Swiss Wins Penalty Shootout, Reaches FIFA WC Quarter-finals
Switzerland created history by defeating Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a tense 0-0 draw in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Gregor Kobel's crucial save and Ruben Vargas' winning penalty sealed a famous victory, sending the Swiss into the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954. Watch all the highlights from this dramatic knockout clash.In this video:0:00 Switzerland and Colombia battle to goalless draw1:18 Extra time ends without a breakthrough2:42 Kobel's heroics send Switzerland into quarter-finals
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