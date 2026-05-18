DC vs RR Highlights | Starc’s Deadly Comeback Destroys Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals pulled off a stunning turnaround against Rajasthan Royals after RR looked set for a 220+ total. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Riyan Parag unleashed carnage early on, but Mitchell Starc’s fiery death bowling changed the game completely. DC later chased confidently to keep their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2026.

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