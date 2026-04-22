SRH vs DC Highlights: Abhishek Sharma 135 Powers Hyderabad to Big Win | IPL 2026

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SRH vs DC Highlights: Abhishek Sharma 135 Powers Hyderabad to Big Win

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 22 2026, 11:17 AM IST
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Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a dominant performance against Delhi Capitals as Abhishek Sharma smashed a breathtaking 135*. Backed by Eshan Malinga’s four-wicket haul, SRH posted a huge total and sealed their third consecutive win. A complete batting and bowling show left DC struggling despite a decent start.0:00 Sunrisers Hyderabad crush Delhi Capitals by 47 runs0:55 SRH post a massive 242/2 in 20 overs3:00 DC restricted to 195/9 despite decent start

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