SRH vs DC Highlights: Abhishek Sharma 135 Powers Hyderabad to Big Win | IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a dominant performance against Delhi Capitals as Abhishek Sharma smashed a breathtaking 135*. Backed by Eshan Malinga’s four-wicket haul, SRH posted a huge total and sealed their third consecutive win. A complete batting and bowling show left DC struggling despite a decent start.0:00 Sunrisers Hyderabad crush Delhi Capitals by 47 runs0:55 SRH post a massive 242/2 in 20 overs3:00 DC restricted to 195/9 despite decent start

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