Spain vs Uruguay Highlights: Baena Goal Sends Uruguay Crashing Out | FIFA World Cup 2026 | Football

Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H clash in Guadalajara. Álex Baena scored the only goal after a costly mistake from veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera as La Roja secured top spot in the group.Uruguay suffered a heartbreaking exit from the World Cup after another disappointing performance. Manuel Ugarte was forced off injured, while Agustín Canobbio received a late red card as Marcelo Bielsa's side crashed out.Watch the full highlights, Baena's winning goal, Muslera's howler, Lamine Yamal moments, Ferran Torres hitting the crossbar, and Spain's march into the knockout stage.* Spain 1-0 Uruguay* Goal: Álex Baena (42')* Canobbio Red Card* FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H

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