France Vs Spain Highlights: Mbappe Stunned As La Roja Storm Into FIFA World Cup Final | Football

Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final with a dominant 2-0 victory over France in the semi-final. Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro found the net as Kylian Mbappe and Les Bleus were outclassed.Watch the full match highlights, key moments, goals, tactical analysis and everything that happened in this blockbuster World Cup clash.In this video:0:00 Spain Beat France To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Final1:18 Oyarzabal Penalty Gives Spain The Lead2:52 Pedro Porro Seals Victory As Mbappe & France Exit